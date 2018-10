One of the “most wanted” in Camden County has been taken into custody. Sheriff Tony Helms says that 43-year-old Shawn Daniel Avery had been wanted on a class-D felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender. For Avery, it is at least his fourth time over the past ten years being charged with failing to register. Avery had also been wanted on a felony tampering with a motor vehicle charge out of Cole County.