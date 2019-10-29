Camden County “Most Wanted” Fugitive Taken Into Custody

And then there were eight…that’s how many the Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s “Most Wanted” list is down to after another one is taken into custody. Captain Chris Twitchell tells KRMS News that 27-year-old Jacob John Michael Nutt was busted Monday when he was taken into custody after an anonymous tip led deputies to a general convenience store, in the southern part of the county, where he was hiding in a basement. Nutt was wanted for failure to appear warrants on charges which included: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage. Nutt was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held without bond pending a scheduled court appearance Tuesday afternoon.