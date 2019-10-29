News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County “Most Wanted” Fugitive Taken Into Custody

By Leave a Comment

And then there were eight…that’s how many the Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s “Most Wanted” list is down to after another one is taken into custody. Captain Chris Twitchell tells KRMS News that 27-year-old Jacob John Michael Nutt was busted Monday when he was taken into custody after an anonymous tip led deputies to a general convenience store, in the southern part of the county, where he was hiding in a basement. Nutt was wanted for failure to appear warrants on charges which included: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, domestic assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage. Nutt was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held without bond pending a scheduled court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions