Camden County “Most Wanted” Subject in Custody

One of the Lake Area’s “most wanted” on the run for more than a year after an O-R bond is back in the Camden County Jail. The sheriff’s department says 40-year-old Donald Miller, Junior, had been wanted after failing to appear in April, 2018, on a charge of felony second-degree domestic assault. Shortly after skipping court, a second charge was filed against Miller for felony stealing. Details of how Miller was taken into custody were not immediately available. He was being held on no-bond for the domestic assault charge and $1-thousand cash-only on the stealing charge.