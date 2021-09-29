Camden County Officer Honored By Department Of Defense

A Camden County Sheriff’s officer is being honored by the Department of Defense.
Officials say Captain Brian Vinson is receiving the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award, for extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.
The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they plan to sign an ESGR Statement of Support at an upcoming separate ceremony.
