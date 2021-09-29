News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Officer Honored By Department Of Defense

By

L to R: Capt. Brian Vinson, MA1 Michael Scaringello (Supervisor), Photo Provided

A Camden County Sheriff’s officer is being honored by the Department of Defense.

Officials say Captain Brian Vinson is receiving the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award, for extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they plan to sign an ESGR Statement of Support at an upcoming separate ceremony.

 

***Read more from the ESGR FB Page…

Congratulations to Capt. Brian Vinson (Camden County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility Supervisor) for receiving the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (#ESGR) Patriot Award!
Vinson was nominated for being highly supportive of Guard & Reserve members by MA1 Michael Scaringello (with MSRON10 in the Navy Reserve, St. Charles).
In his write-up for the award, Scaringello wrote, “While deployed to a combat theater, Capt. Vinson communicated with myself and family to ensure things were taken care of at home. His emails helped keep me grounded and feel assured that my family was taken care of. Thank you!”
During the ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, Capt. Vinson was surprised by the award.
Upon receiving it he said, “I appreciate it! This has definitely been a team effort. Mike is a good employee, and has been for a long time. We’re very glad to have him back!”
While there, our local Area Chair Richard Willis had the honor of receiving a Sheriff’s Office coin from Chief Deputy Col. Brashear.
