Camden County Presiding Commissioner Says Gravel Parking Lot Cost Taxpayers Nothing

A gravel parking lot in Camden County is the target of criticism on social media, but the Presiding Commissioner is defending work done to the property that he says cost taxpayers nothing.

“Basically what they’re saying is we are wasting county taxpayer dollars with this parking lot, but the reality is what we’ve created…at very minimal cost…a valuable piece of property for the residents and citizens of Camden County” says Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty.

He tells KRMS News that new parking lot across the street from the Ozarks Amphitheater is ready right now to help out with parking for this week’s event.

Hasty also says each car that arrives in the Lake Area for the weekend is worth around a thousand dollars.

The parking lot offers 200 parking spaces, and that could mean close to a quarter-million dollars for Camden County each time it’s filled up.

Hasty will appear as a guest during the KRMS Morning Magazine on Wednesday at 9 o’clock.