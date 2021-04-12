News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Prosecutor Explains Issues With Federal ATF

By

black semi automatic pistol on black textile

Photo by Thomas Def on Unsplash

The interim prosecutor in Camden County is aware of the ATF announcing it will not assist the county after an ordinance to preserve the 2nd Amendment was passed.

“In the past we’ve worked very closely with them. They have access to resources and specializations that we don’t have locally. Right now, they’re just not providing those resources to us and if they do, they’re very selective on what they will or will not do” says Iterim Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

He gives KRMS News an example of how the ATF’s decision could affect the future of Lake Area public safety “we had a very recent case where there was an IED, an improvised explosive device…it may have been a hand grenade. Usually we call the ATF with something like that, but this time we weren’t able to. This is clearly outside of our expertise to deal with and it use to be we’d rely on the ATF for that, but they’re simply not there anymore.”

Cunningham says in that case the Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to step in for assistance on that case.

He also says the coming season of tourism means lake area local law enforcement is significantly outnumbered “we’ve used our federal partners in the past for law enforcement issues, as you know with out Summer Tourism season we’re greatly outnumbered. But, until they make their decision on what they’re going to do…they’re simply not there. That’s part of the puzzle piece of law enforcement that’s missing now.”

Cunningham says ordinances passed in other parts of Missouri might be a bigger concern for the Fed than ours “all these ordinances are different and I think it’s Newton county specifically that has authorized they would be arrested for even being there, so I think that the ATF’s position was to “take a step back” and not assist ANY of these counties, until they’ve consulted with their legal team.”

Miller and Benton Counties have also passed ordinances to protect gun rights that were similar to Camden County’s.

Filed Under: Local News, Politics, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com