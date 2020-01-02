Camden County Prosecutor Files Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Columbia Police Officer

A Columbia police officer who hit and killed a four-year old girl with her police cruiser last January has now been criminally charged. Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller is serving as the special prosecutor on the case and filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against 28-year old Andria Heese. Heese pulled her cruiser onto a sidewalk to get a better view of children boarding the bus when she hit the young girl. She’s been on administrative leave over the course of the last year since the incident happened.