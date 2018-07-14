Camden County Prosecutor Honors Local Law Enforcement Officers

Camden County’s Prosecuting Attorney is taking time to recognize law enforcement officers for diligent work that she says makes it easier to do her job. Prosecutor Heather Miller’s office presented awards to Trooper Kara Dinwiddie from the Highway Patrol, Osage Beach police officer Drew Gordon, Camdenton police officer Jared Lane, and Detective Shawn Kobel from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Miller says they were singled out for their dedication to victims of crime and hard work on lengthy and complicated investigations. In a statement released to coincide with the presentations, Miller says “these officers consistently coordinate” with her office to “ensure their cases are solid and are able to be prosecuted to a just conclusion.”