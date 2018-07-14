News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Prosecutor Honors Local Law Enforcement Officers

By Leave a Comment

Jared Lane, Heather Miller

Heather Miller, Drew Gordon

Heather Miller, Shawn Kobel

Kara Dinwiddie, Heather Miller

Camden County’s Prosecuting Attorney is taking time to recognize law enforcement officers for diligent work that she says makes it easier to do her job.  Prosecutor Heather Miller’s office presented awards to Trooper Kara Dinwiddie from the Highway Patrol, Osage Beach police officer Drew Gordon, Camdenton police officer Jared Lane, and Detective Shawn Kobel from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.  Miller says they were singled out for their dedication to victims of crime and hard work on lengthy and complicated investigations.  In a statement released to coincide with the presentations, Miller says “these officers consistently coordinate” with her office to “ensure their cases are solid and are able to be prosecuted to a just conclusion.” 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!