Camden County Republican Club Urging Voters To Study Amendment 3

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 5, 2022 , , , ,

The Camden County Republican Club continues to urge voters to do their homework on the measures they’ll face on November’s ballot.

Club President Les Larson says what the summaries on sample ballots contain is only a fraction of what the actual amendments contain.

For instance, Larson says the Amendment to Legalize Recreational Marijuana includes the establishment of a so-called “equity officer” who would be responsible for things like “public education.”

“What does it really mean? And what affect is it really going to have? Because any of these things that come out of Jefferson City…or even Washington….once you start it, how do you stop it?” says Larson.

The Question appears as Amendment 3 on the ballot.

Larson appeared on Tuesday’s Morning Magazine on KRMS.

