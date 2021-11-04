Camden County Residents Asked To “Test The Internet” For Future Improvements

The future of high-speed internet and broadband coverage in Camden County will soon come into focus.

County representatives, local chambers of commerce and the University of Missouri Extension Center are teaming up to put the call out to all residents and businesses to participate in a speed test.

Camdenton Chamber Executive Director KC Cloke says, even if you don’t have internet, you are still being encouraged to participate.

The speed test, from now through the end of this year, can be accessed online at http://Connect.CamdenMO.org.

The speed test ( Connect.CamdenMo.org ) will be administered until the end of the year.