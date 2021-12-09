Camden County residents will soon see road improvements faster than before.

At their most recent commission meeting, county commissioners approved a plan to work with a company that uses a Laser Road graphing system.

This will allow the road and bridge department to determine which roads will need repair well before any guessing games are put on the table.

Officials say it works by giving the county an excel sheet, showing the roads graded on a scale of 0 to 100 using scientific numbers rather than the standard observation or complaint-based reports.

The goal of this project is to reduce the cost to taxpayers by finding troubles on the roadway before they become a problem and to provide the road and bridge department with a running list of roads in need of repair.