Camden County Road And Bridge Working Fast To Fix Damaged Roads From Winter Storm

The ice is gone on Lake of the Ozarks, but some roads and highways remain damaged.

The Camden County roads and bridge crew is a team of people working to fix potholes and cracking.

“Just a little over 60 men taking care of over 1,000 miles of road. I always say it’s the distance between Camdenton to Philadelphia, and there’s just 60 guys maintaining that. They just do a phenomenal job” says Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams.

He tells KRMS News the road and bridge crew is started working four 12-hour days as opposed to five-day weeks to get road repairs done.

And that’s after having worked to keep roads clear during the February winter storms.