Camden County Road & Bridge Making Progress on Washout Repairs

Anderson hollow

Despite the recent topsy-turvy weather, the Camden County Road and Bridge Department continues to make progress getting around to repair several reported washouts…

NEWS-1-23-20 Camden Washouts-1 boost - 23rd January 2020

Director Pat Wolf also says many of the routes can be repaired fairly quickly but, for others, it’s just a matter of the weather cooperating a little more…

NEWS-1-23-20 Camden Washouts-2 boost - 23rd January 2020

Possum Hollow and Anderson Hollow were among the roadways with more extensive washouts. The department also took care of Spencer Creek and Knight Road with plans to, hopefully, get to Camden Line in the next week or so. The public is encouraged to report any washouts so the road and bridge department can do its thing to keep those areas from becoming major problems.