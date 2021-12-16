News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics

Camden County Road Stats Turned Over – More To Follow

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 16, 2021 , , , , ,

Results of a survey of paved roads in Camden County have been turned over giving county commissioners a chance to draw up a plan of action for the 400-plus miles of county roadways.

Commissioner Don Williams says a company named Infrastructure Management Services was approved to do that survey which, actually, started over the summer…“They go out with Lasers and high definition cameras, and they drive every paved mile of road in Camden County….and they determine the quality of the road, how long the road can go before it must be resurfaced, and whether we can get by with chip seal or if we’re going to asphalt.”

The survey cost some $50-thousand with results of the roadway survey good

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News

Pedestrian Struck By SUV In Eldon

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

City Of Laurie Will Try To Pass Use Tax Again In 2022

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Ponder To Go To Trial For His Role In Bagnell Dam Shooting Death

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics

Camden County Road Stats Turned Over – More To Follow

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Pedestrian Struck By SUV In Eldon

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics

City Of Laurie Will Try To Pass Use Tax Again In 2022

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Ponder To Go To Trial For His Role In Bagnell Dam Shooting Death

Dec 16, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com