Results of a survey of paved roads in Camden County have been turned over giving county commissioners a chance to draw up a plan of action for the 400-plus miles of county roadways.

Commissioner Don Williams says a company named Infrastructure Management Services was approved to do that survey which, actually, started over the summer…“They go out with Lasers and high definition cameras, and they drive every paved mile of road in Camden County….and they determine the quality of the road, how long the road can go before it must be resurfaced, and whether we can get by with chip seal or if we’re going to asphalt.”

The survey cost some $50-thousand with results of the roadway survey good