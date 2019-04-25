News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Seeks to Correct Problem with Conflicting Road Names

If you live in Camden County and where you live has conflicting road names, you may want to pay attention to your mail over the next few days. The county’s E-911 division is sending out letters asking for you to provide the county with an accurate and good road name. Road names that are too long, based on popular songs, a sporting goods supply company or others that may be construed as offensive tend to disappear pretty quickly and will be rejected. The sheriff’s department’s Lieutenant Arlyne Page says a good address on record with E-911 could be the difference between life and death in the case of an emergency. Residents receiving the letters have two weeks from the date of the letter to submit an acceptable road name. If not, the county will choose a road name for you.

