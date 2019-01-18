Camden County Sheriff Adds Four Names to “Most Wanted” List

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s “most wanted” list has a new look to it. After four names were taken off the list with their captures over the past two weeks, four new names were added. They include: Donald Miller who is wanted on a bond violation, Charles Newton who is wanted for alleged burglary and stealing, Elias Humphrey who is wanted on at least two probation violations, and Dustin Macdonald who is wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge. Anyone with information on the whereabouts should immediately contact local law enforcement.