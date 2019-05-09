Camden County Sheriff, Dogwood Animal Shelter Offering Free Rabies, Micro-Chipping Clinic

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is putting the word out encouraging pet owners to take advantage of a free opportunity happening this weekend. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says there have been over 1,000 animal control calls, in Camden County alone, already this year…

The sheriff’s department is teaming up with the county health department and the Dogwood Animal Shelter to celebrate “World Rabies Day” which is set for this Saturday. During the event, from 10-2 at the shelter, rabies shots and micro-chipping will be administered at no charge to Camden County residents for both dogs and cats which are at least three months old. Camden County residents must show proof of residency.