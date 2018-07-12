Camden County Sheriff Espouses Benefits of Community Policing

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms is espousing the benefits of community policing and partnerships with concerned citizens. Recently formed community watch groups in Stoutland are off to a good start, the Laurie 5-0 watch group has been tremendously successful, and Helms says a big part of it starts with having dedicated community members, and community resource officers in regular contact with the public.

The department is up to four CRO’s at the moment and have also recently added more School Resource Officers in Stoutland and Macks Creek. Helms says his next goal is to implement a citizens academy. People who complete the academy would be able to assist with things like traffic control for events and in problem areas like Bittersweet & Sweet William, where 16 officers recently were on duty to help control crowds leaving the businesses.