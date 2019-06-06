Camden County Sheriff Looking for Two People

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has identified a “person of interest” wanted for questioning in connection to, what’s described as, multiple incidents involving criminal activity. Sheriff Tony Helms says 27-year-old Dillon J. Marschke is 6-foot tall, 175-pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Marschke is also wanted on outstanding warrants out of other jurisdictions.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is (also) trying to locate 53-year-old Tracy Jo Payne from Camdenton. Payne has multiple felony probation violation warrants with her name on them. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Marschke or Payne should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or the nearest law enforcement agency.