News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Sheriff Offering Car Seat Safety Checks

By Leave a Comment

Call it a service being offered above and beyond the normal call of duty…following child safety seat technician training conducted last week by the Mid-County Fire District, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department now has half-a-dozen deputies who can provide that service. That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says Deputy Cochran who serves as community resource officer in Macks Creek, Deputy Darby who serves as the CRO in Stoutland, Deputy Sylvester who serves as the CRO in Climax Springs, Deputy McElroy who serves as the CRO in Sunrise Beach, Deputy Basler from the HH-Division and Lieutenant Page from the sheriff’s office, are now all certified. Anyone wishing to have their child safety seats checked for proper installment by any of the new technicians should call first and set up an appointment. The service provided by the sheriff’s department is free of charge.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!