Camden County Sheriff Offering Car Seat Safety Checks

Call it a service being offered above and beyond the normal call of duty…following child safety seat technician training conducted last week by the Mid-County Fire District, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department now has half-a-dozen deputies who can provide that service. That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says Deputy Cochran who serves as community resource officer in Macks Creek, Deputy Darby who serves as the CRO in Stoutland, Deputy Sylvester who serves as the CRO in Climax Springs, Deputy McElroy who serves as the CRO in Sunrise Beach, Deputy Basler from the HH-Division and Lieutenant Page from the sheriff’s office, are now all certified. Anyone wishing to have their child safety seats checked for proper installment by any of the new technicians should call first and set up an appointment. The service provided by the sheriff’s department is free of charge.