Camden County Sheriff Says Holiday Weekend Went Smoothly

A better-than-expected Fourth of July weekend for Lake Area law enforcement, according to the Sheriff of Camden County.

“Friday and Saturday it was extremely busy. I listened to the radio all night and they were busy from the time they got on, to the time they got off” says Sheriff Tony Helms, “For the most part people really behaved themselves. I know we made a lot of arrests but, in comparison to the amount of people that were down here…that was really a small amount.”

Helms says some of his officers got into overtime just making reports, but by Sunday things started calming down, however there were still calls coming in for help “the bad thing that happened a lot, there was a lot of domestics. People have been together all weekend, they were getting hot…probably sunburned…they’re getting cranky and it’s time to go home. I think we had at least 7 or 8 in a 2 hour time span that we had to chase down.”

Sheriff Helms says some of those domestic calls were verbal, but others more severe.

He also says Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies executed 25 warrants for arrest with around 10 DWI arrests in the county over the holiday weekend.