Camden County Sheriff Sees Higher Than Usual Winter Calls

Camden County Sheriff Deputies are reporting 906 dispatched calls during the second full-week of March.

The new numbers show 51 arrests made, 15 traffic stops, and two reports of fraud.

Deputies also took one report of property damage, 3 reports of vehicle tampering and two calls for animal control.

***PRESS RELEASE***

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following incidents during the week of 03/08 – 03/15

Dispatched calls- 906

Total Arrests- 51

Mental Evaluation-2

Animal Control-2

Traffic-15

Drug Treatment Court Violation-1

DWI-2

Fraud-2

Passing Bad Check-1

Poss of a Controlled Substance-3

Property Damage-1

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle-3

12 Hour holds-6

Warrant Arrest-5