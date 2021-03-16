Camden County Sheriff Sees Higher Than Usual Winter Calls

Camden County Sheriff Deputies are reporting 906 dispatched calls during the second full-week of March.
The new numbers show 51 arrests made, 15 traffic stops, and two reports of fraud.
Deputies also took one report of property damage, 3 reports of vehicle tampering and two calls for animal control.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following incidents during the week of 03/08 – 03/15
Dispatched calls- 906
Total Arrests- 51
Mental Evaluation-2
Animal Control-2
Traffic-15
Drug Treatment Court Violation-1
DWI-2
Fraud-2
Passing Bad Check-1
Poss of a Controlled Substance-3
Property Damage-1
Tampering with a Motor Vehicle-3
12 Hour holds-6
Warrant Arrest-5