Camden County Sheriff Statistics Report

The Camden County Sheriff’s office responded to 548 events during the week ending December 23rd. That included 141 calls to 9-1-1. Twenty-four of the calls were for animal control. Seven of the calls were described as “disturbances” while another 18 dealt with suspicious activity. Another four calls were for an emotionally disturbed person. During that week, there were 35 new incarcerations at the county jail and deputies conducted 65 traffic stops.