News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden County Sheriff Talks About Deputy Raises

By

Sheriff Tony Helms

A quarter-cent sales tax increase in Camden County will bring in more money for the Sheriff’s Office, but deputies already on staff are getting a bump in pay before the end of the year.

“The money that the commission gave us is going strictly to raises, nothing else. We took them up to $19.25 to $19.50 an hour…that happens the 5th of September” says Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms.

He tells KRMS News the Sheriff’s Office got a quarter-million dollars from the Camden County Commission to start the process of giving raises “everyone needs to understand that you’re not going to see a drastic change, other than the wages, overnight. I have to wait for the money to come in before I can spend it to hire people.”

After January first, Sheriff Helms wants his deputies making an even 20-dollars per hour.

Sheriff Helms was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Politics

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com