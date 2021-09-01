Camden County Sheriff Talks About Deputy Raises

A quarter-cent sales tax increase in Camden County will bring in more money for the Sheriff’s Office, but deputies already on staff are getting a bump in pay before the end of the year.

“The money that the commission gave us is going strictly to raises, nothing else. We took them up to $19.25 to $19.50 an hour…that happens the 5th of September” says Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms.

He tells KRMS News the Sheriff’s Office got a quarter-million dollars from the Camden County Commission to start the process of giving raises “everyone needs to understand that you’re not going to see a drastic change, other than the wages, overnight. I have to wait for the money to come in before I can spend it to hire people.”

After January first, Sheriff Helms wants his deputies making an even 20-dollars per hour.

Sheriff Helms was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.