Camden County Sheriff Trying to Locate 6-Year Old Child Taken by Parent

Camden County authorities have issued an endangered person advisory for a six-year old child. The sheriff’s office says Braedance Jones was taken by his mother, Aubrey Ferguson, during a scheduled visitation on August 3rd. Since then, Ferguson has refused to return to the child to his father, who has legal custody of the boy. It’s also believed that Ferguson may be in the company of Woodrow Ziegler who, by court order, is not allowed to have contact with the child. Ferguson has been added to the most wanted list on a charge of abduction. Braedance is 3-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 36 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Suspect vehicle may be a red Honda Civic license plate DR1T8R or a grey Toyota Camry with license plate SR5K7T.