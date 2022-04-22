News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Sheriff Warns Of More Phone Scams

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 21, 2022 , ,

Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking in reports of citizens being scammed out of money, costing residents thousands of dollars.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve already received reports of two different scams.

One of these scams included a victim being contacted by telephone by someone claiming they had an active warrant out of Camden County.

The scammer instructed them to buy gift cards and supply the caller with the gift card numbers to satisfy the warrant.

Officials say the Camden County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you with an active warrant demanding money.

They say that the telephone number of the caller may also appear on your caller ID as a legitimate law enforcement number as well.

If you suspect you are being scammed, hang up and contact the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency directly.

