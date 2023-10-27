Camden County Sheriffs Office Clarifies What Village Of Four Season Contract Ending Will Mean For Residents

In light of information going public that the Village of Four Seasons P-O-A is wanting to cut ties with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office is wanting to clarify what the move will mean.

“We enforce federal law, state law, and then county ordinance. But we don’t enforce any kind of a village ordinance without a specific agreement. And so if they’re going to get rid of their part of the contract, and that’s going to negate us from being able to enforce village ordinances.”

Sergeant Scott Hines speaking Tuesday on KRMS Radio and TV also says, after 12 years, the P-O-A is not planning to renew its Enhanced Law Enforcement Services agreement with the county.

The P-O-A says, in its letter to the sheriff’s office, that it plans instead to increase the Owner Services staff for specific needs that do not fall under law enforcement jurisdiction and to contract out with the sheriff’s office on an as-needed basis.

Hines also says, even if the contract does officially expire at the end of the year, one thing is certain, it doesn’t mean the Village is going to turn into a wild west.

“We still have jurisdiction over the entire county. And when folks call for help, they’re going to get the help they need.”