Camden County Sheriff’s Office Fundraising for “Shop With a Cop”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is starting to plan for a program to make Christmas more joyous for area children in need. Their annual Shop with a Cop program will serve students of Stoutland, Climax Springs, Macks Creek, and Camdenton schools. Fundraising for the event is currently underway. Businesses or individuals wanting to donate can do so with a check made out to the Camden County Sheriff’s Employees Association. For more information, contact Captain Chris Twitchel at 346-2243 ext. 243.