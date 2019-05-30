News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Sheriff’s Office Makes Three Arrests for Resisting, Assault

A Washington, Missouri, man has a future court date after being taken into custody for an incident which happened over the weekend in Camden County. Courthouse documents allege that a call was received around 8:45 Saturday night reporting suspicious behavior at a condo complex on Vision Drive. Upon arrival, a deputy confronted the subject identified as 27-year-old Lancer Hodges Junior who, reportedly, was impaired and may have injured himself when he jumped into the lake. Hodges resisted efforts by the deputy to take him into custody before being taken to the ground. Hodges then, allegedly, continued to resist and the deputy was assisted by backup and a resident of the complex arriving on the scene. Hodges is formally charged with resisting and assault-special victim, and has since bonded out.

A 27-year-old man from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, is free on bond after an alleged assault and leading deputies on a foot pursuit before trying to take refuge in a nearby bar. That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse which reports that an unidentified man was discovered nearby bleeding from his face. The man provided a description of the suspect, identified as Kelvin Sierra, who was located a short time later before leading other deputies on the foot pursuit which came to an end inside Shady Gators. The victim declined to press charges stating to the deputy that he would not answer any questions because he was on
probation for a felony drug charge. Further investigation at the scene determined Sierra had also been wanted for failing to appear in Johnson County. Sierra was taken to the Camden County and has, since, been charged with resisting arrest.

An Oklahoma man jailed in Camden County is facing a number of charges including allegations of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. Camden County deputies were called to Marty’s Bar on a report of two suspicious people inside the establishment. When they arrived, a male subject identified as William Rice sat on the ground with his ankles crossed and his hands on his head. Rice then allegedly became confrontational and tried to pull away from the deputies. He was eventually cuffed and put in the cruiser, which he got out of twice before being tased. Responding officers also allege that Rice spit on them while in the patrol car. In addition to the assault and resisting charges, Rice is also charged with escape or attempted escape.

