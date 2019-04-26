News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Veterans Court Holds Opening Ceremony

The 13th Veterans Treatment Court in Missouri officially resides in the 26th Circuit.  Camden County officials along with judges, law enforcement, prosecuting attorneys, and members of the military held the opening ceremony Friday for the Camden County Veterans Court. The court will serve all five counties in the district with the goal of addressing the root causes that have led veterans to end up in court to begin with.  Below are speeches from Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller and Judge Aaron Koeppen.

Heather Miller:

      4-26-19 heather vets boosted - 26th April 2019

Judge Koeppen:

      4-26-19 judge koeppen boosted - 26th April 2019

