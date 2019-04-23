Camden County Veterans Court Opening Ceremony This Friday

Camden County will officially open their new veterans treatment court later this week. Similar to drug and alcohol courts, the veterans courts are designed to help offenders get treatment and relief from circumstances that lead them to offend in the first place. Commissioner Don Williams says the emphasis is truly on recovery and rehabilitation rather than traditional punishment.

The county prosecutor, the judge, and county commission will participate in an opening ceremony for the court this Friday. It’s scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Camden County Justice Center.