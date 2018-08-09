Camden County Voter Turnout Tops in Lake Area

Statewide voter turnout in Tuesday’s election was higher than expected, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. So was local turnout. A number of tightly-contested races and a fire protection levy drove voters to the polls in Camden County, which reported the highest voter participation percentage in the tri-county area. Over 11,000 of the 27,000+ registered voters there participated in the election. That translates to a 40% turnout. Over 5,000 ballots were cast in Miller County, which reported a 33% turnout. 32% of Morgan County’s registered voters participated.