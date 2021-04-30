News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden County Workers To Get 5 Days Off Without Pay Following Altercation 3 Months Ago

Two Camden County Workers involved in an argument with newly elected First District Commissioner James Gohagan will be keeping their jobs.

At a Closed Session meeting on Monday, the County Commission heard the findings of the independent H.R. firm Jackson Lewis PC.

The county says, in a release, the firm found fault on both sides of the argument.

The firms recommending that County employees Melvin Miller and Dean Duran get five days off work with no pay for their role in the argument January 7th.

The two employees have been on paid leave since then.

County Commissioners Greg Hasty and Don Williams voted to accept the recommendations.

Commissioner Gohagan declined to vote on whether or not to accept the recommendations.

