Camden EMA Office Encourages Signing Up For Hyper-Reach System

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents and visitors to take a simple precaution now which could be a big help when we get knee-deep into the winter season.

EMA Director Samantha Henley says there are multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Locally, the Camden County EMA distributes alerts via the “Hyper-Reach” system.

Henley also says it’s a good idea to download the free FEMA app, sign up for alerts from the National Weather Service and check the wireless emergency alert settings on your cellphones.

More information about any of the alerts can be found on the EMA’s website…. https://emacamdenmo.org/