An ongoing partnership is recognized between the Camden County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. Kyle Perez, from the weather service, was in the Camdenton area Monday to present the EMA with recognition for its efforts…

30th August 2022

EMA Director Samantha Henley says the recognition is nice but keeping the public informed about up-to-date weather is one of her top priorities…

30th August 2022

The “Weather Ready Network” program is into its 5th year and this is the first time the Camden County EMA has been recognized by the program for its efforts.