Camden Lakers Homecoming A Success – Spirits High Heading Into Weekend Against Lebanon

Another football homecoming week is in the archives for the Camdenton Lakers.

Varsity head coach Jeff Shore says the annual parade set the stage for another great week to be a Laker “It’s one of the best things we do as a school…all those little kids you know…getting that Laker Pride going. And all our sports teams and different clubs and things are represented in it…and that was really fun, that’s great for school spirit.”

In addition to the parade, the Laker marching band and the halftime homecoming ceremony also added to the excitement of the week.

And, oh, by the way, the Lakers also earned victory #5 in six tries with a win over the visiting Hillcrest Hornets.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

