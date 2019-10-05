Camden, Miller County Bridges Set for Rehab Projects Under Governor’s Plan

Some bridge rehabilitation projects in Miller and Camden counties have been approved by the Highways and Transportation Commission. The 52-year old Route D bridge over Minnow Brook Creek in Camden County and the 53-year old Route C bridge over Deane Creek south of Brumley are part of the Governor’s “Focus on Bridges” program. The combined projects will cost just over $1.5 million. When work begins, one lane of Route D will be closed for up to 45 days. Route C will be completely closed for the same length of time. The start dates for the projects have not been determined.