News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Prosecutor Receives DWI Hero Of The Year Award

By

The Prosecutor of Camden County’s getting some recognition from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Caleb Cunningham been named the DWI Hero of the Year

“I was deeply honored to even be nominated” says Cunningham,“some law enforcement nominated me…some Troopers and Sheriff’s deputies.”

He tells KRMS News he’s most proud of the fact law enforcement can now get blood drawn from DWI suspects quicker than before “the fastest time is 11 minutes. Generally in 15 minutes now, we’re able to digitize that process…which has made it a tremendous amount faster, more efficient and more accurate quite honestly.”

Cunningham says the Camden County Sheriff’s Office recorded around 88 DWI’s in the Lake Area in 2020.

But this year that number is up over 140 with the Labor Day Weekend still to come.

Cunningham was interviewed on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Politics, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com