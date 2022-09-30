Camden Sheriff Issues Silver Warning For Missing Roach Woman

****UPDATE:

A woman from Roach who went missing earlier this week has been found safe.

That according to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, who say 74-year-old Elaine Nelson was located in Dallas County late Thursday evening.

Officials say the story spreading over media and online where the main reason deputies in Dallas were able to identify her.

At this time there’s no word as to how she got into Dallas County or where she was heading.

Nelson, who suffers from dementia, disappeared on Wednesday after taking off in her Ford Taurus heading on HWY 54.

*****Previous Story……

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Mrs. Elaine Nelson who went missing Wednesday night, 09-28-22 at approximately 5:30 pm.

Elaine drove away from her home in Roach, Missouri in her maroon 2008 Ford Taurus X with a Missouri license plate JF3Z5B.

Elaine is known to drive to the Lebanon area and to parts Morgan County and was last seen driving Eastbound on US 54 through Camdenton.

Elaine has dementia and may not know who or where she is when contacted.

If you see or come into contact with Elaine, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency.