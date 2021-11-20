Camden Sheriff Looking For Info On Two Men On “Most Wanted List”

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for information which will lead to the arrests of two more individuals added to the “most wanted” list.

That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says that 26-year-old Christopher James Stephenson, last known to be in Lake Ozark, is wanted on charges including domestic assault, burglary, property damage and stealing.

Also wanted is 46-year- old Matthew K. Holleran…Holleran is wanted for a bond violation on an original charge of resisting arrest.

Holleran, who also has multiple other warrants out of Missouri and Arizona, is believed to be armed and dangerous while known to assault law enforcement and resist arrest.

Anyone with possible information about Stephenson or Holleran is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.