News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Sheriff Looking For Info On Two Men On “Most Wanted List”

By

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for information which will lead to the arrests of two more individuals added to the “most wanted” list.

That’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who says that 26-year-old Christopher James Stephenson, last known to be in Lake Ozark, is wanted on charges including domestic assault, burglary, property damage and stealing.

Also wanted is 46-year- old Matthew K. Holleran…Holleran is wanted for a bond violation on an original charge of resisting arrest.

Holleran, who also has multiple other warrants out of Missouri and Arizona, is believed to be armed and dangerous while known to assault law enforcement and resist arrest.

Anyone with possible information about Stephenson or Holleran is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com