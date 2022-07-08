The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a missing person from Montreal.

Officials say that 36-year-old Tanner Elmore was last seen on the 7th of June at a Walmart in Camdenton.

They believe he left in a 2005 to 2007 looking White Chevy Silverado 1500 4-door truck.

He is a white man with brown hair and eyes, standing about 5’11 weighting 160 pounds.

***Press Release:

Missing Person Alert – Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal went missing from Camden County in a white crew cab Chevrolet pickup on June 7th. The pickup does not belong to Tanner. A recent photo of Tanner is attached to this flyer, but he has since shaved his beard. If you have seen Tanner, please contact Detective Robinett at the Camden County MO Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.