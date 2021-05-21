News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Sheriff Makes Marijuana Pot Bust On Horseshoe Bend

By

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a marijuana bust on Horseshoe Bend.

Chief Deputy Jim Brashear says in a statement, deputies recovered 140 pot plants as part of a search warrant.

He says a probably cause statement’s headed to County Prosecutor’s Office for charges and review.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group was involved in the search of the location.

 

****Release****

 

