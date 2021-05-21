Camden Sheriff Makes Marijuana Pot Bust On Horseshoe Bend

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a marijuana bust on Horseshoe Bend.

Chief Deputy Jim Brashear says in a statement, deputies recovered 140 pot plants as part of a search warrant.

He says a probably cause statement’s headed to County Prosecutor’s Office for charges and review.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group was involved in the search of the location.

****Release****

On May 19th 2021, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, served a search warrant at a residence on Horseshoe Bend. As a result of the search warrant, 140 Marijuana plants were seized. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to the Camden County Prosecutors Office for review and charges for cultivating marijuana could be filed later.