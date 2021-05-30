News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Sheriff Makes Request For Tourists Coming To The Lake

By

Sheriff Tony Helms

With thousands of people now in Lake of the Ozarks for the Memorial Day weekend, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has a couple of requests.

“Number one thing….get a designated driver. If you’re on the water, get a designated captain!” says Sheriff Tony Helms, “second thing…be patient. If you’re in an establishment that serves alcohol, and somebody bumps into you….it’s hey, everyone here is having a good time let’s don’t ruin it by oh you touched me, now I’m going to have to hit you now.”

He tells KRMS News alcohol is involved in 80 to 90-percent of all crashes in the Lake Area.

Helms is also reminding you to have patience behind the wheel during heavy traffic.

Sheriff Helms was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

