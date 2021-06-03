News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Sheriff Says They Continue To Follow More Leads On Memorial Day Shooting

By

Sheriff Tony Helms

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a shooting death at a popular Lake Area pool bar over Memorial Day weekend.

As of right now, investigators are combing through numerous leads after 27-year old Vonza Watson of Jeff City was shot and killed at Lazy Gators Saturday night.

“There are some out there from different agencies and now we’re brining it all together, and we’ve found out now there are a few more people we need to interview. And again, we’re looking at a lot of videos” says Sheriff Tony Helms.

He tells KRMS News he’d like to get more video from anybody who was at Lazy Gators Saturday night.

Three people were taken into custody after the shooting, but Sheriff Helms says two have been released “we have developed a few more leads, and right now we’re running those downs. Specifically we’re trying to locate a person of interest…when they left, where they left and where they went to.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirms 29-year-old Chad Brewer is now facing drug charges after investigators say they found baggies of what later tested positive for cocaine.

Sheriff Helms says more charges could be coming, and we’ll pass along details on that when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com