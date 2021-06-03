Camden Sheriff Says They Continue To Follow More Leads On Memorial Day Shooting

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a shooting death at a popular Lake Area pool bar over Memorial Day weekend.

As of right now, investigators are combing through numerous leads after 27-year old Vonza Watson of Jeff City was shot and killed at Lazy Gators Saturday night.

“There are some out there from different agencies and now we’re brining it all together, and we’ve found out now there are a few more people we need to interview. And again, we’re looking at a lot of videos” says Sheriff Tony Helms.

He tells KRMS News he’d like to get more video from anybody who was at Lazy Gators Saturday night.

Three people were taken into custody after the shooting, but Sheriff Helms says two have been released “we have developed a few more leads, and right now we’re running those downs. Specifically we’re trying to locate a person of interest…when they left, where they left and where they went to.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirms 29-year-old Chad Brewer is now facing drug charges after investigators say they found baggies of what later tested positive for cocaine.

Sheriff Helms says more charges could be coming, and we’ll pass along details on that when possible on News / Talk KRMS.