Camden Sheriff Still Seeking Videos From Lazy Gators Shooting

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you might have some video footage of a fatal shooting at a Lake Area pool bar over the Memorial Day weekend.

Investigators are looking at some video footage already obtained from some sources, but they’re looking for more.

The investigation started with the arrest of three people.

“At this point we did release 2 people. It doesn’t mean that we’re done, we’ve just released them. And we have one still in custody, who’s also a person of interest, and he was charged with cocaine.” says Sheriff Tony Helms.

He tells KRMS News he doesn’t think the public’s in any danger after the shooting death of 27-year-old Vonza Watson of Jeff City.

The Sheriff also says he thinks the shooting could be related to gang activity from outside of the Lake Area “We believe these are gang type people and as far as evidence, the guns have probably disappeared and the information is hard coming. And that’s because these people are protecting each other…some of them are probably protecting people they don’t even know.”

Helms is asking that you call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on the main number if you have any information or video footage from Lazy Gators Saturday night.

Sheriff Helms was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

