Camden Sheriff’s Deputy Pay Raises Coming Sooner Than Expected

Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies are about to get a pay raise earlier than expected.

At Thursday’s Camden County Commission Meeting, Commissioners voting to start the increase in pay this September, rather than waiting until January next year.

It comes after voters approved a ¼ cent sales tax to help the Sheriff’s office raise officer pay and purchase equipment as the need for calls continue to rise across the area.

The Commissioners say they moved $250,000 in the budget to cover the expenses until the new tax kicks in.

The new tax is expected to generate around $2.4 Million dollars annually and Sheriff Tony Helms says at least $600,000 of it, or more, will be used towards salaries.