Camden Sheriff’s Office Moves Detective Jamee Rugen Into New Role For Victims In The Community

A two-year Violence Against Women grant is helping the Camden County Sheriff’s office tackle Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence across the Lake Area.

Officials say they’re moving Detective Jamee Rugen into the role, after her tenure as a patrol officer, a school resource officer, and criminal investigations officer.

Rugen will help victims by being their advocate from the law enforcement side and helping them understand the criminal process.

She will also be responsible for connecting with victims at any distance, meaning she will likely spend a lot of time on the phone or traveling to conduct interviews.