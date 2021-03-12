News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Sheriff’s Office Ready For 2021 Vacation Season To Get Started

By

The Lake Area could see more people this year than it did last year, and local law enforcement is getting ready.

“We want everybody to have fun. We really do. We want you to come up here, spend your tax dollars, tell your friends about it and then go home and be safe. If my guys didn’t have to arrest a single person during the season, we’d be happy” says Captain Chris Twitchel with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

He tells KRMS News too much alcohol is sometimes the leading cause of a bad time at the lake “And we deal with it a lot, were you’ll find yourself in jail cooling off for 12 hours because you didn’t know where you were at. We have some people going into the wrong houses because they were too intoxicated to get there.”

Twitchel says there’s no excuse for drinking and driving in Lake Area given the number of other options available, like Uber Lyft or a taxi cab.

Drinking isn’t the only issue they deal with, there’s been a rise in drug use as well “We’ve been really active here lately a lot with Fentynal and other stuff and normally this time of year it’s sorta calmed down, with just a few burglaries and stuff, but it feels like everyone’s been here the whole time.”

He says the manpower for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is the same during the summer months as it is during the winter months when fewer people are visiting Lake of the Ozarks.

He was interviewed by Christian Blood on The Ozarks Today.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com