Shop-With-a-Cop Camden County style is being called another success.

Sheriff Tony Helms says the department’s employee association was able to raise over $17-thousand for the cause.

Helms also gives a lot of the credit to the business owners and citizens of the county, along with Walmart, for making it happen.

A total of 188 kids were sponsored in this year’s effort.

This year the Camden County Sheriff’s employee association sponsored 188 kids in our annual Shop with a Cop program. We were able to raise $17,500.00 dollars thanks to all of the wonderful business owners and the many wonderful citizens of this community. We would like to give a special thanks to Walmart and all of their associates in Camdenton for all of their help in making this program a continuing success. Photos courtesy of Studio T Images via the Camden County Sheriff’s office.