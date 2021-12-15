News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 15, 2021 , , , ,

Shop-With-a-Cop Camden County style is being called another success.

Sheriff Tony Helms says the department’s employee association was able to raise over $17-thousand for the cause.

Helms also gives a lot of the credit to the business owners and citizens of the county, along with Walmart, for making it happen.

A total of 188 kids were sponsored in this year’s effort.

 

***From the Sheriff’s office:

This year the Camden County Sheriff’s employee association sponsored 188 kids in our annual Shop with a Cop program. We were able to raise $17,500.00 dollars thanks to all of the wonderful business owners and the many wonderful citizens of this community. We would like to give a special thanks to Walmart and all of their associates in Camdenton for all of their help in making this program a continuing success. Photos courtesy of Studio T Images via the Camden County Sheriff’s office.

By Reporter John Rogger

