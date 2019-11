A Camdenton man who admitted to swindling several homebuyers will spend a year behind bars. 33-year old Morgan Bullock took money from six families to build homes in Kirkwood despite the development never receiving final approval from the city. As part of his sentence he was ordered to repay over $136,000 in restitution. Bullock also has cases pending in the lake area for passing bad checks totaling tens of thousands of dollars.